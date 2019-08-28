The Crete Area Health Care Foundation held its annual golf scramble at College Heights Country Club Aug. 23.
The scramble raised more than $9,000 for medical equipment at Crete Area Medical Center.
“We are so thankful to all of the businesses that sponsor a team, donate a flag prize or send their employees for the day to raise money for the Foundation. It was a beautiful day. Thank you to everyone,” said Marilea Thiem, Crete Area Health Care Foundation director.
The Flight One winning team was Doane University. Second place went
to This Will Only Hurt a Little.
The Flight Two winning team was Sysco. Second place went to Nestle Purina.
New this year was a PLINKO game. Everyone who participated in the game was eligible for a drawing. The PLINKO winner of the $40 College Heights Country Club gift card was Tom Sorensen.
Golfers wrapped up the day with an award banquet sponsored by Pinnacle Bank.
The 15 teams golfing in the tournament were: Bryan Health, City Bank and Trust, Crete Area Medical Center, Crete Foodmart/Subway, The Crete News, Davis Design, Doane University, Eake’s Office Supply, General Surgery Associates, Nestle Purina PetCare, Pinnacle Bank, Seim Johnson, Lincoln Orthopedic Center, Sysco, This Will Only Hurt a Little and UBT
The Foundation would like to extend its thanks to the day’s sponsors: Crete FoodMart/Subway (title sponsor); Pinnacle Bank (awards reception sponsor); Nestle-Purina (lunch sponsor); and General Surgery Associates (golf ball sponsors); Baird Holm, Brown’s Medical Imaging, Bryan Health, Crete ACE Hardware, The Crete News/Friend Sentinel/ Wilber Republican, Mitch Ebke, CRNA, Eye Surgical Associates–Dr. Rixen, Dr. Jason and Dr. Kate Hesser, Ken’s U-Save Pharmacy, Pinnacle Bank, Sack Lumber, Shared Medical Service, Shared Services, Seim Johnson and Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (hole sponsors); Abloom Floral, Blue River Meats, Bryan Health Printing Services, College Heights Country Club, Nebraska Hospital Association, Nestle Purina, Ol’ Red 99.5, Sid Dillon, Tyler Shaw, UBT and Vondra’s Vet Clinic (flag and raffle prizes).
All proceeds from the event will be used to purchase medical equipment at Crete Area Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.