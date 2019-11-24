You might say Josh McDowell has always had his eye on the prize.
“In sixth grade I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” McDowell said. “The goal has always been to be a superintendent.”
He fulfilled his dream July 1 by accepting that exact position for Crete Public Schools.
McDowell, originally from Grand Island, attended Doane University, along with his wife, Jess, to pursue a teaching degree. After college, he taught in Kearney for a few years before moving back to Grand Island to work in an administrative role within the district.
McDowell said the transition back to Crete was easy because of its familiarity.
“It was one of those things that makes a natural fit and made sense for us to come back,” McDowell said.
McDowell said one of the main focuses he has for CPS is fine-tuning its strategic plan, and ramping up communication among the community.
A new district app and website will arrive in the spring to allow for parents, faculty and community members to all be on the same level.
“When we’re trying to do the work I envision happening at CPS, it takes a community,” McDowell said. “I want to be as transparent as possible.”
McDowell hopes the community sees opportunities to get involved and be equally as informed as anyone else.
No day in a superintendent’s role is like another, McDowell said. Whether it’s meeting with parents, attending meetings or being present at the four different educational buildings that make up the district, he’s always on the go.
“I try to be out and about in the schools as much as I can,” McDowell said. “I love the hugs from students.”
In fact, a fond memory of McDowell’s time as CPS superintendent actually took place the first day of school, when he helped grill over 1,000 hamburgers at the annual back-to-school bash.
McDowell’s two children, Allison and Aidan, are CPS students themselves. His wife Jess teaches fourth grade in Crete. They both plan to help coach track for Doane and the high school once the season begins.
“The thing about Crete is that it’s a community that just wraps its arms around everybody,” McDowell said. “We’re only interested in being places where we can give back.”
