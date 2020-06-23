Saline County saw 22 confirmed coronavirus cases of the novel coronavirus from June 3-17.
According to a press release sent out by Public Health Solutions District health director Kim Showalter, there are a cumulative 598 cases in the entire district.
PHS serves Saline, Thayer, Fillmore, Gage and Jefferson counties.
Saline has 528 cases, Thayer has one case, Fillmore has 14 cases, Gage has 46 cases and Jefferson has nine cases.
Contact testing is still being completed for newly confirmed cases and some are still being associated with workplace exposure. Those who may come into close contact with a confirmed case are self-quarantined in their homes. Those who are confirmed with the coronavirus are encouraged to self-isolate.
