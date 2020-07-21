On July 21 from noon-1 p.m., Cornhusker United Way will host a drive-up resource fair in conjunction with Doane University’s mobile food pantry. Volunteers will distribute information about local job openings, resources for children and families, health information and information on the COVID Community Response Fund.
The COVID Community Response Fund is a one-time grant for individuals or families living in Saline County who are experiencing difficulties paying for essentials because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The fund and resource delivery are part of United Way’s #StrongandRising campaign.
At this time, the Food Bank of Lincoln will also provide food for community members.
Participants should approach Doane’s campus heading east on 13th Street and turn right onto Doane Drive. Traffic should follow the road around the football field, making a left into the Fuhrer Fieldhouse parking lot. Traffic will exit onto 13th Street.
Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles as items will be handed out by a staff member.
