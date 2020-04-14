The first test-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Saline County April 14.
Public Health Solutions, the health department that serves Saline County, said the patient, a female in her late teens, is isolating at home and being actively monitored by PHS.
The health department did not disclose what town the patient is from.
An investigation has begun to identify individuals who may have been in close contact with the patient and to determine how the patient became exposed to the virus.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the PHS district to twenty-seven (27). There are currently no cases reported in Fillmore, Jefferson or Thayer counties, and 26 cases in Gage County.
PHS and local health departments across the state join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected by following these six rules:
1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit.
2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the 6-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.
4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. No playgrounds.
5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially distanced activity.
Following these six simple rules will help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. For more information, call Public Health Solutions at (402) 826-3880.
