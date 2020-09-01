All of Nebraska is headed towards Phase 4 or reopening during the pandemic, loosening health restrictions across the state barring “dramatic” changes in hospitalization numbers, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
On Aug. 26 the DHHS announced that the 66 counties – including Saline – that are currently in Phase 3 will move into Phase 4 starting on Sept. 14 and lasting until at least Oct. 31.
Phase 4 of reopening eliminates capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants, child care centers and other indoor businesses. It also means outdoor venues can operate at full capacity and indoor venues (such as arenas and event centers) can operate at 75% capacity. Also, in Phase 4 social distancing becomes a recommendation instead of a mandate.
Public Health Solutions issued an update on Aug. 28 for the week of Aug. 19-26 that said Saline County had the district's most new cases with 19. Gage County included 15 new cases and Fillmore County residents accounted for three new cases. That brought Saline County's total count of cases to 628 for the extent of the pandemic.
During that span the district experienced a 7.64% positivity rate, bringing the overall rate to 10.73%.
PHS Public Information Officer Megan Garcia said in the update that while weekly and overall positivity rates increased slightly in the district, there were no new cluster outbreaks identified during the reporting period.
Together, the new information caused a drop in the PHS risk dial, shifting closer to green and the lowest risk.
