After holding a public hearing on Aug. 18, the Crete city council tabled zoning action indefinitely on future upper-story residences.
The council considered options for new rates in the city parking lot in order to decrease overnight parking downtown. The new rates have been set at $25 per spot, per month for the cement parking lot and $10 per spot, per month for the future rock parking lot.
The future rock parking lot will be placed at 1146 Linden Ave. At the last regular council meeting, the council authorized negation or condemnation in order to obtain the lot. Negotiations were made and the property will be sold to the city for $50,000.
At the Aug. 18 regular meeting, the council also discussed putting a four-way stop at 15th Street and Forest Avenue, where there are currently stop signs with safety flags at the east- and west-bound routes. The council asked for feedback on the compliance with the two stop signs. Council member Dale Strehle said he witnessed compliance and recommended the council not follow through with the four-way stop. Library Director Joy Stevenson said she still sees cars “blow through” the intersection and not observe the stop signs. The discussion will be revisited at the Sept. 15 council meeting.
The council approved reducing the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on Iris Avenue south of 13th Street to Arthur Drive. The council heard concerns about the current speed from residents.
Crete citizen Laurie Stehlik talked about four topics – brown water, power outages, the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood plain update and a problem neighbor.
Stehlik was concerned with the frequency of her residence having brown water, especially the last week.
City Administrator Tom Ourada told Stehlik that last week’s brown water was a “rare occurrence.” He explained there are two water pumps in Crete that service the “high side,” Forest Avenue east, and “low side,” west of town. Rumors spread that the brown color was from rust in the reservoir, but Ourada said that was “physically impossible.”
Ourada explained there was a communication error in the devices that allowed the small pump to run but because of the amount of chlorine, still sterile Ourada said, being injected into the water and how it interacts with iron, it turns to rust immediately. The problem took a couple days to clear up. The brown water “is not aesthetically pleasing but still healthy,” Ourada said.
Ourada also said the power outages are not something the city can predict or control. The FEMA decision is also out of the city’s control. He did not know when to expect the floodplain boundary rewrite back from FEMA.
In other business, the council:
- approved authorization to apply for a 50-50 match grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund. This grant will be used for the splash pad to be put at the pool.
- approved signing the Nebraska Department of Transportation Annual Certification of Program Compliance. This resolution states that operations and funding of the city are compliant with spending activity.
- approved Belohlavy Estates Lift Station engineering estimate of $381,300. The council also approved the project manual and drawings, authorized advertising and set a bid letting date of 11 a.m. on Oct. 1 for the project.
- set the bid opening date for a hay contract at the Crete Cemetery. The bid opening will be 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.
- approved the resolution to start construction on the Crete Tuxedo Park Bridge. The city approved the bid from K2 Real Estate Development, LLC of Lincoln for grading, concrete pavement, seeding and a new bridge for $1,290,904.65. The council also approved an environmental services agreement with Alfred Benesch & Company for this project.
- appointed Jared List to the Library Advisory Board.
- heard from Nebraska Strong about the resources that are available to the community.
The next regular council meeting will be Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Library Community Room.
