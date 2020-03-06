The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday afternoon, March 6.
According to Ricketts, the 36-year-old Omaha woman had been traveling in the United Kingdom. She went to Methodist Hospital in Omaha and is now headed to a biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Robert Penn of Methodist Hospital said the woman has been fighting symptoms for 12 days after a trip to the U.K. at the end of February. He called her seriously ill, with a pneumonia diagnosis as well as testing positive for COVID-19.
Doctors are trying to track her movement over the past two weeks to see whom and how many people she may have come into contact with.
Nebraska Medicine is providing daily updates on its website, https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID. According to the site, 11 people in the U.S. have now died from the virus, with 160 cases identified stateside.
Globally, nearly 97,000 cases have been reported with more than 3,300 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best prevention against the virus is to wash your hands frequently with soap and water—and make sure others do, too.
Stay home when you're sick. Cover coughs and sneezes and clean frequently touched surfaces.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is another in a series of coronaviruses that have hit across the globe in recent years. They were first discovered in the 1960s, the CDC says.
Others include SARS and MERS, which are also respiratory diseases.
The virus is different from influenza, but shares similar characteristics and prevention methods.
The CDC estimates so far this season there have been at least 34 million flu illnesses, 350,000 hospitalizations and 20,000 deaths from flu.
