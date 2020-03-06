Connie Luzum
July 3, 1941 – Feb. 23, 2020
Connie Luzum, age 78, passed away peacefully Feb. 23, 2020, at Lancaster Manor in Lincoln. She was born July 3, 1941, and adopted by Raymond and Margaret (Logan) Nixon. Connie was married to Stanley Luzum and had seven children.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two daughters (Lisa and Brenda) and two sons (Thomas and Michael).
Connie is survived by her son, Dale Luzum; her daughters, Angela “Angi” Withrow and Melissa Aguirre; and 12 grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Feb. 28, 2020, at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bmlfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.