Connie J. Summers
Aug. 4, 1948 – June 20, 2020
Connie Jo Summers passed away June 20, 2020, at her home in Crete. She was born Aug. 4, 1948, to Frederick and Violet Kimes. Connie grew up in Pawnee City. She was one of eight children. Connie moved to Beatrice where she became a mother to Jeff Bishop and Christina Summers. It was in March 1981 that she met Randy Younger. They became engaged. From that union came two children, Cole and Lisa Younger. Connie and Randy lived and raised their children in Crete. Connie stayed home to raise her children. She was known by many for her love of shopping garage sales and always trying to find a bargain. She spent much of her time beading necklaces and making jewelry. Music was a big part of Connie's life and was passed on to her children. Much time was spent listening to records, singing and being silly. One of her many talents and loves was to write stories and poems. Connie loved to spend time spoiling her grandchildren, Addison and Mason, with love and affection. Her laughter and smiles, sass and attitude will always be remembered and missed.
Connie is survived by her fiancé, Randy; daughter, Christina; son, Cole; daughter, Lisa with husband Eric and children Addison and Mason; son Jeff with wife Kathy and children Aaron and Bryan; brothers, Raymond, Richard and Harvey with their spouses, many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Violet; sisters, Belva, Melva, Zelma and Ethel.
Services were June 25. Memorial contributions are suggested to in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
