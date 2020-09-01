The United States Postal Service has been pushed into the spotlight in recent weeks. Concerns about handling a potentially all-time-high volume of mail-in ballots for the November election have garnered additional attention.
Mark Inglett with the United States Postal Service Strategic Communications division in Kansas City, Missouri, reviewed some of the checklist items the Postal Service wanted to share.
One of the concerns Inglett discussed in an email was the Postal Service's abilities. The Postal Service, on average, delivers 433 million pieces of mail every day. If all 330 million eligible American voters mailed their ballots over the course of the election, those ballots would still only count for three-quarters of what the USPS delivers in one day.
Inglett said The Postal Service has more than enough capacity to handle election mail volume.
This statement said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's top priority is to deliver mail on time and within the Postal Service's standards. Starting Oct. 1, DeJoy has committed to engage standby resources in all areas of Postal Service operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.
Community members have grown concerned over the removal of blue collection boxes, which Inglett said has been protocol for the past decade. According to numbers supplied by Collection Point Management System, at least 1,400 mailboxes have been removed every year since 2013. That leaves 140,837 nationally, with no more slated for removal between now and the November election.
Sorting machines for flats and letters are only used for roughly a third – 32 and 38 percent, respectively – of available machine hours. So officials decided removing selected sorting machines wouldn't hinder capacity. Inglett said DeJoy has since stopped removal of additional mail processing machines throughout the election cycle.
Since starting in June, DeJoy has required trucks to run on time and on schedule, allowing on time transportation to rise from 89 percent to 97 percent in recent weeks, according to internal numbers. DeJoy has also realigned the USPS reporting structure in terms of employee hierarchy. The Postal Service maintains all other structural polices happened before DeJoy took over, according to the USPS.
Inglett said those concerned with early voter registration or a potential mail-in ballot can contact their local election official at the county clerk's office.
Inglett's guide said the Postal Service has experienced nearly $80 billion in cumulative losses despite a requirement that the Postal Service be self-sustaining. The Postal Regulatory Commission, founded in 2006 to regulate pricing and products, has been conducting a 10-year review for nearly 4 years. It has been nearly 3 years since the commission concluded that the current system doesn't meet standards, yet it has not finalized a replacement system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.