William Kottas of Wilber, a World War II veteran, was named veteran of the month during the Nov. 12 Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The award was accepted on his behalf by Nebraska State Commander Gary Wooten, as Kottas was unable to attend.
Also during the meeting, Ric Nelson, land liaison for EDF Renewables, presented work updates for the board as the Milligan One wind project continues.
“We are building the small turbines right now,” Nelson said.
He showed the board what the turbine foundation process looks like and the culverts being used.
In another matter, a resolution to transfer $92,306.34 from the county general fund to the Saline County Aging Services fund was approved. Director Lori Moldehauer was present for the approval.
Discussion of salary payment for the 2020-2021 fiscal year took place, and county clerk Daryl Fikar suggested a line item be created in the general fund to pay Aging Services.
Trudy Kubicek was also appointed to the Saline County Aging Services board.
Sheryl Kastanek and Gary Wooten of the Saline County Tourism Committee presented a list of local organizations they would like to award with tourism grants, which was approved by the board.
The Board added a $5 charge to public requests for video recordings of commissioner meetings.
Saline County treasurer Deb Spanyers presented a list of distress warrants for a 2018 tax report. She said 67 were issued, valued at $43,681.74. They are to be collected by the sheriff’s department.
The board then went into closed session regarding general assistance and litigation matters.
The next Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting will be Nov. 26, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse in Wilber.
