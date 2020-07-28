Saline County Commissioners signed documents regarding a tuckpointing project with Mid-Continental Restoration for the courthouse and old jail building during its July 21 meeting. Berggren Architects contracted Mid-Continental to complete the project for $365,000 at the board’s June 26 meeting.
Also during the meeting, the board:
• heard from member of the public Gary Veprovsky on reimbursements of funds transferred from various county funds, such as the general or inheritance funds. During citizens' forum, county clerk Anita Bartels explained transferred amounts are reimbursed through tax dollars and grants throughout the year.
• heard from Saline County deputy Russ Kalkwarf on returned distress warrants for 2019. Kalkwarf reported 68 of them were turned over to the county as of Nov. 1, 2019, totaling $43,495.88 in delinquent personal property taxes. Since then, 52 have been collected.
• heard from Southeast Nebraska CASA director Marci Fehlhafer about an annual update and budget request for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, totaling $8,524.
• heard a county fair update from Kent Musil of the Saline County Ag Society, who also presented possible improvements to the fairgrounds in Crete for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The total amount requested was $45,000 to be used for electrical work and updating concrete in various locations.
• heard from county treasurer Deb Spanyers who gave a semi-annual report for the year. The balance was presented as $8,905,928.50 and it was approved by the board.
• heard from county maintenance supervisor Dan Johnson, who had an update on the employee parking lot boundary situation with an adjoining property. At the July 7 meeting, the board heard from Johnson about water flowing down from the parking lot into the house basement next door. Johnson shared info from the Wilber city office, saying a retaining wall can be installed but must be six feet from the property line, which was also located. He will contact contractors to see about other drainage solutions.
• heard from district court clerk Amber Mulberry, who asked that technology in the district courtroom be updated, including speakers, additional microphones, cameras and document viewer. Commissioners requested specifications be acquired along with the cost, to be added in forthcoming budget meetings.
• heard from Scott Keene of Pieper Sandler and Julie Schmidt, financial vice president of Doane University on refunding two capital bonds for the institution. According to Keene, this has been done in the past and he confirmed Saline County would have no financial liability otherwise if acting as the government channel. The board agreed documents are to be drafted and presented by Keene at the Aug. 4 meeting.
• heard from weed superintendent Lyle Weber, who received approval to purchase a 2003 spray truck, which he figured into his budget. He also received permission from the board to attend a certification conference later this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
• heard from Highway Superintendent Bruce Filipi regarding culvert projects happening around the county. He also presented a resolution to prohibit fences and other obstructions on county property. It was approved and will be presented as a public notice.
• went into closed session to discuss an employee’s exemption status but no action was taken.
The next Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting will be Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m. in the assembly room of the Wilber courthouse.
