A COVID-19 discussion, bonds and annual updates/budget requests were all agenda items for the Saline County Commissioners' July 7 meeting.
During the meeting, the board:
• heard the annual update from Saline County Area Transit director Scott Bartels, who also presented the second half of a budget request for the 2020-21 fiscal year at $5,200. He said the department is looking at purchasing a new vehicle and although rides have been down because of COVID-19, current directed health measures are still being followed. Employees and riders have their temperatures taken and wear masks. The budget request was approved.
• passed a resolution that provides a cap for accrued vacation leave for non-exempt county employees at 240 hours. It will go into effect Dec. 31 so employees have a chance to use vacation hours. Once in motion, the resolution will limit employees to 240 saved vacation hours to encourage use of taking time off.
• heard from Saline County Aging Services director Lori Moldenhauer and Aging Partners director Randy Jones on an annual update of an interlocal agreement with the DeWitt Senior Center and a budget request of $31,599. Both were approved.
• approved a tax delinquent list totaling $9,336.67 from county treasurer Deb Spanyers.
• heard from Scott Keene of Pieper Sandler about refinancing multiple highway allocation bonds. Board members agreed bonds could be refinanced and Keene is to come back with more information at the July 21 meeting.
• heard from Planning and Zoning administrator Lyle Weber about a construction and operating permit application for Lawver Farms Animal Feeding Operation. The application will go before planning and zoning during its July 21 meeting and Weber is to report back at the following commissioners meeting.
• voted to remove a line from the county staff’s guidelines for a pandemic contagion response about getting a note from a public health official after a COVID-19 test.
• discussed possible solutions regarding water flow from the courthouse employee parking lot to a nearby property. It was agreed before further action is taken, determining the property line will need to be done to provide correct setback measurements.
• heard from Highway Superintendent Bruce Filipi about a few updates, including notice from the state’s federal fund program regarding county bridge buy-back money. According to Filipi, Saline County is to receive $336,190.33 by March 2021. Filipi also brought up an article from NIRMA’s recent publication about fences set up in a county right-of-way, either next to it or across from it. According to state law, this would be considered a misdemeanor. After discussing with board members and county attorney Tad Eickman, it was agreed Filipi will compose a resolution to enforce the law, which would remove fences next to county roads and other dangerous traffic interferences. The resolution is to be presented at the July 21 meeting.
• went into closed session to discuss an employer’s exempt status but no action was taken.
The next Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting will be July 21 at 9:30 a.m. in the assembly room of the courthouse.
