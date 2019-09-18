The Crete High Class of 1959 will hold its 60-year reunion on Friday, Sept. 20, at Veterans and Friends in Crete. The class had 59 graduates. Anyone wishing to visit and reminisce is invited to come after 7:30 p.m.
