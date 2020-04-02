At its March 17 meeting, the City of Crete discussed a continuity plan to deal with COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, and the steps moving forward.
The document, put together by City Administrator Tom Ourada, reviews preventative measures to take to stop the spread and what would happen should COVID-19 become a threat to the area.
“The objective of the city is to retain the capability to function as a municipal government even while employees and the community are impacted by COVID-19,” the document reads.
At time of publication, local government and city offices are open to the public in Crete.
According to the continuity plan established, Ourada has the right to close city entities, shut down non-essential operations and postpone or cancel city community events.
Should a local government official become sick with the virus or have a family member affected by it, vacation time would be used followed by any other compensatory time allowed and if applicable. “Every employee’s situation will be evaluated and approved on a case-by-case basis by the city administrator, and employees may need to provide documentation verifying the need for time off,” the document reads.
In the event that a city employee is to be quarantined because of COVID-19, sick leave would also be applied and documentation will also be required. If government building operations are suspended and employees are not reassigned or relocated, they would be considered to be on administrative leave.
City employees could be reassigned to other departments or cross-trained should the need arise.
“Say we don’t need an employee at the library because it’s closed,” Ourada said. “They would be reassigned temporarily to dispatch or over at public works for continuity purposes.”
