All City of Crete meetings of the council, committees, appointed boards and commissions will be held at the Community Room at the Crete Public Library to accommodate social distancing until further notice.
Meetings will only have the members of the board, council, commission and essential city personnel where appropriate, Crete’s City Government website said.
Meetings will be available to the public through online video meeting software and teleconference equipment.
The next regular City Council meeting will be Tuesday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Committee meetings will begin prior, at 4:30 p.m.
The public may access committee and council meetings online using Zoom.
