In its Aug. 20 meeting the Crete City Council:
• recommended Dave’s Liquor to the Nebraska Liquor Commission for the renewal of its Class D license. They also approved an automatic renewal of Class C liquor licenses. Retail liquor licenses that will be renewed include:
• Eagles Fraternal Order 3909
• Gladys L. Lopez dba Antejitos Mexicanos Gladys
• College Heights Country Club
• Veterans of Foreign Wars 4959 Blue Valley
• Some Place Else LLC
• Renner LLC dba 9th Street Grill
• My Bar LLC dba My Bar
• Kosmicki Koch Associates LLC dba The Brew House
• held a public hearing regarding an application to Nebraska Department of Economic Development for $445,000 for the second phase of the downtown commercial building renovation. The projects will start and be completed next year. The application for businesses to apply will be due in September. There are around 24 businesses signed up so far.
During the second phase, the city and Community Fund will look at venturing off Main Street and branching off a few blocks in each direction. The LB840 committee will provide $100,000 and business owners in the project will pay 20% of that amount.
• approved the Crete Chamber of Commerce’s request for a prohibited animal exception during the Crete Great Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. The animals will come from Horn T Exotic Petting Zoo and will include an albino porcupine, white fox, mountain koti, black and white lemur, walaroo, alligator and a ring tail lemur. These animals will be behind plexiglass in a trailer that visitors can walk through.
• approved the Crete Area Aging Annual report and request for $7,803 for 2020 funding. Director of Saline County Aging Services Lori Moldenhauer presented information and the request. This request was a 2.5% increase from previous years so they can increase pop-up centers, specifically in Crete. Ag- ing Services brings educational presentations and services to Crete, Wilber, Western and Friend for citizens age 60 and older.
• approved Doane University’s request for a fireworks exception on Oct. 7 from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Anne Ziola from Doane provided information about Doane’s homecoming which will be held Oct. 6 through 13. They plan on having an event on Doane’s campus while lighting off fireworks at the Crete Country Club.
• discussed city council vacancies. Mayor Dave Bauer informed the council that the advertisements for these positions have to be out for two weeks. Once applications come to the mayor’s office, he will meet with the applicants for interviews. The final date for applications is Aug. 28, and the mayor will announce the new members at the next city council meeting on Sept. 3.
• approved Philip Carkoski Construction and Trenching pay application increase of $650 for a total of $94,324.75 for paving improvements in town.
• approved insurance renewal with League Association of Risk Management for two years with 180-day notice. This insurance covers workers’ compensation, general liability, errors and omissions, law enforcement liability, auto liability, auto physical damage and commercial property.
• Bauer appointed Jim Crouse to the Library Board with a term ending on July 1, 2022.
• approved a Kidwell quote for $4,611 for a sound masking system at City Hall. In the building there have been issues with noise coming into offices and interrupting meetings, so the city is looking into fixing that problem.
• approved a resolution to authorize the mayor to negotiate, formulate and sign any contracts or documents to apply for community development grant block funds.
Officers’ reports included:
• Parks and Recreation Director Dan Dunaway provided information on this summer’s pool attendance.
• Jack Oelschlager summarized discussion topics from the Public Safety Committee meeting. This included a consideration of the basic life support transfer procedure, creating an ordinance regarding the advanced life support transfer agreement, adding a fee for providing transfers outside of Crete and a future tanker truck purchase.
• City Administrator Tom Ourada discussed his upcoming meeting schedule including a legal legislative meeting. He also told the council that Doane University engineering students were going to create the splash pad and new section of the pool designs. They will create the design and specifications as part of their classes in the next semester to earn college credit. They will work with Ourada, the committees and JEO Consulting Group Inc. JEO will do the stamped plans and estimates. Once the design is made they will present to the committee for consideration of construction next year.
