It was the message Scarlett Lewis’ son Jesse, age six, left on their kitchen chalkboard a short time before he died that led her to her life’s mission.
Jesse, one of 20 children who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in December 2012 In Newton, Connecticut, had written “Nurturing, healing, love” in chalk that inspired Lewis to start the Choose Love movement following the tragedy.
She spoke to the staff of St. James Catholic School in Crete Oct. 2.
“The Choose Love movement is a social and emotional learning program,” Lewis said. “It is an essential part of school safety.”
Since its inception in 2013, the Choose Love movement has spread to all 50 states in America and over 80 additional countries.
It focuses on creative ways to build relationships with others, develop social and emotional learning early on in children’s lives and show compassion above all else.
“It’s really a practice and people say it’s life-changing,” Lewis said. “I knew after learning (of social emotional learning) that the shooting could have been 100% preventable.”
The Crete visit marks the second stop in Nebraska for Lewis, who previously spoke in Lincoln.
Lewis knows development of emotional and social skills would have saved her son had it been enacted early on in classroom and those teaching in classrooms as well as family members.
According to Lewis, SEL has been proven to show greater success in children’s lives and provide them with a more positive mental health, although only 10% of schools teach it in a comprehensible way.
Lewis said she was surprised since starting the program to see how many people have chosen to spread the message and volunteer their time to help.
“It’s an issue of the heart and learning (SEL) is essential to life skills,” Lewis said. “Choosing love is something we all experience every single day.”
