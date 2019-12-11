Charlotte M. Macku
Oct. 28, 1929 – Dec. 4, 2019
Charlotte May Macku, age 90, of Lincoln passed away Dec. 4, 2019. She was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Narka, Kansas, to Eldon and Daisey May (daughter of Ruby and Samuel Simpson) Richardson, the third of nine children. Charlotte attended the United Methodist Church in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School. She married Richard Julius Macku on Jan. 14, 1948, and to this union 12 children were born.
Charlotte worked as a nurse aid and provided for her children, mostly on her own. One of the joys in her life was rocking babies, her own and others. Most of the elderly and their families stayed in contact with Charlotte after she had provided care for them. She always had a smile, great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Charlotte was the rock of her family and held them together during her life. She loved taking road trips with her sister Winnie. Charlotte left this life in her sleep to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 4, 2019.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Richard, Randy, Janice, Robert, Ronald, Junice, Rocky, Gary, Janell and Janine; sister, Winnie Baggett; brothers, William Dale Richardson and Earl Richardson; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Macku; son, Gene Macku; and daughter, Cary Macku.
A funeral service was held Dec. 10, 2019, at the Dorchester United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Paixao Baptista officiating. Burial was in the Dorchester Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at trumpmemorials.com.
