Charlotte E. Blust
July 12, 1933 - July 17, 2020
Charlotte Emily (Nerud) Blust, of Tucson, Arizona, died peacefully at home on the morning of Friday, July 17, 2020. She was 87.
Charlotte was born on her family’s farm in Pleasant Hill on July 12, 1933, the second daughter of Charles and Vivian Nerud. She graduated from Crete High School in 1950, and later earned a beautician’s license and worked as a hairstylist.
Charlotte married Jack Blust in San Antonio, Texas, in 1954. During their 66 years of marriage, Charlotte and Jack had two children and lived in Nebraska, Texas, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Iowa, New Mexico and Arizona.
Charlotte loved playing cards and other games, was an avid reader, a wonderful gardener and seamstress, and also enjoyed bowling. Charlotte often prepared traditional family recipes for her loved ones, some of which she has passed on to her granddaughters, who share her love of cooking and baking.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, Jack; daughter, Kristie; son, Kurt and daughter-in-law, Frankie; granddaughters, Kendal and Robyn; sister, Vivian; nieces, Leslie, Lisa and Gretchen and their loving families.
A private service will be held for Charlotte’s immediate family. They ask that in lieu of flowers, family and friends make donations in Charlotte’s name to their local zoo, humane society or animal shelter.
