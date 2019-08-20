Charles “Chuck” Pliva
Sept. 15, 1945 – Aug. 10, 2019
Charles “Chuck” Pliva, 73, of Dorchester passed away Aug. 10, 2019, from a stroke he recently suffered. Charles was born to Earnest and Bessie Pliva (Vsetecka) on Sept. 15, 1945, in Loup City. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Leonard Swanek, in Comstock, where he graduated from high school in 1964.
Charles married Katherine Boyer in Beaver Crossing on May 21, 1966, and they moved to Dorchester in 1971, where they resided until the present. There, they raised their two daughters, Colleen and Michelle. Charles was employed by the Nestle Corporation from 1967 until his retirement in 2012. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and camper and enjoyed these activities with friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine; parents, Earnest Pliva and Bessie Swanek; and step-father, Leonard Swanek.
Charles is survived by his two daughters, Colleen Schwisow and Michelle Schlueter, both of Dorchester; and grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, Ashley, Jeremy, Makayla and Colton.
A service was held Aug. 16, 2019, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Interment was in the Dorchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Pliva Family Memorial Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
