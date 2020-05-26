Charldene "Dee" Lichtenberger
Jan. 9, 1946 – May 17, 2020
Charldene "Dee" Weinman Lichtenberger was born Jan. 9, 1946, in Grand Island, to Keith and Bethel Weinman and died May 17, 2020.
She attended school in Crete, graduating in 1964. She graduated from cosmetology school in Lincoln.
She married Don Dakan and had three sons. She owned Laser Art Design in Kearney and in Callaway where she worked as president from 1988 until 2017.
She married Roy William "Bill" Lichtenberger in 2001, they made their home together in Callaway until he passed away in 2016. She is preceded in death by her son, Matthew, and her parents. Charldene leaves behind her sons Monte (Pam) Dakan and Michael Dakan, of Kearney; brother Jerry (Sharon) Weinman of Newaygo, Michigan; nieces Candice (Luther) Matthies of Texas, Amy Weinman of Michigan and Mary (Brian) Spicer of Michigan; three great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Betty Sergun, Gladys Spangler, Shirley Pierce of Callaway; stepchildren Debbie Schaaf of Kearney and Troy (Lee) Lichtenberger of Alabama. She also leaves behind several grandchildren including Cinjin Faber of Cozad, Cedric, Christian and Chloe Dakan and James and Grace Dakan, all of Kearney, and Savannah Schaaf; and great-grandchildren Sophia and Scott of Cairo.
Charldene loved her friends and family and enjoyed volunteering her time. She was very involved in her church and her hometown of Callaway. She was a member of many local, state and national organizations that are all dedicated to serving others. Memorials can be sent to https://nebraskaforeverpinkfoundation.org/ or http://nebraska.wish.org/
A private family service was May 22 and burial will be in Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.govierbrothers.com.
