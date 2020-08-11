The Crete City Council will hold a hearing about allowing future apartments downtown at its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on August 18.
The Council is considering changing the City ordinance to not allow future apartments in the downtown area based on parking issues.
“[Overnight parking] was never allowed on the main street and side streets,” City Administrator Tom Ourada said. “With the proliferation of apartments, parking has become an issue.”
Ourada said that community members have wanted the City parking lot on West 12th Street and Norman Avenue to be free, but it can’t.
City ordinance requires people who put in apartments to provide two off-street parking spots per living unit.
If the City were to make its parking lot free, it would not fair to those in other areas of the City who have to follow the same ordinance.
“That’s a discriminatory practice because we tell people in other areas, ‘No you have to build it and pay for it’ but if you’re downtown, ‘We will do that for you’,” Ourada said.
The Council is visiting decreasing the $50 a month charge for use.
Developers and the City have been in communication and discussed options.
“We want to be fair,” Ourada said. “The Council wants to explore all their options and changing the ordinance not to allow future apartments is an option.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.