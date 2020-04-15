Within the past week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begun recommending people wear homemade face masks when they're out in public to protect others from COVID-19.
“CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” according to the CDC website. “Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”
The masks are primarily meant to protect others—not necessarily the wearer—and this advice applies to the general public, not health care personnel.
“Go ahead and put your mask on and go get groceries. Those cloths masks, though, are really meant to protect others from you. It doesn't really protect you from other people,” said Laura McDougall, director of Four Corners Health Department.
Homemade masks are to be used by health care workers only as a last resort or on top of tested, medical grade masks, but the CDC said homemade masks may help prevent transmission if a person has the virus but doesn't know it.
A mask does not mean social distancing can be ignored, but it might help if you're unable to maintain a 6-foot distance in a store or pharmacy.
“Keep that social distancing in place. Still abide by the 10-person rule,” McDougall said.
The CDC said cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under age 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
“The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders,” the CDC said.
Cloth face coverings should:
• fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, covering the nose, mouth and bottom portion of the face entirely;
• be secured with ties or ear loops;
• include multiple layers of fabric;
• allow for breathing without restriction; and
• be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to shape. Cloth coverings should be washed regularly in a washing machine with detergent.
When removing a mask, be careful not to touch your face, eyes, nose or mouth. Place the mask in the washer or somewhere where it won't contaminate commonly touched surfaces, and wash your hands immediately with soap and water.
For instructions on how to make a mask out of fabric, a T-shirt or a bandana, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
