At 6 p.m. on Aug. 13, the Crete Police Department and Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Tuxedo Park for a report of a vehicle striking a tree.
A 19-year-old woman driving a green Subaru Outback was traveling east on Rodeo Road on the north edge of Tuxedo Park. A sharp, sudden turn south, whether mechanical or operator error, caused the vehicle to hit a sign, post and young sapling tree before striking a larger tree that stopped the vehicle.
A Crete EMS responder at the shooting range heard the accident and responded.
Crete Fire and Rescue transported the woman, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, to Crete Area Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. She was later transported to Lincoln for further evaluation.
Alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the accident.
