Removing and replacing the bridge that crosses the Big Blue River on Tuxedo Park Road in Crete was to begin on Sept. 21, weather permitting, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
K2 Real Estate Development won the contract bidding for the $1,290,905 project.
Traffic will be maintained with a marked detour on Idaho Avenue to provide access to Tuxedo Park Road. The Big Blue River will be obstructed to allow for the construction. Watercraft portage landing areas will be available upstream and downstream during construction.
The project is anticipated for completion in May 2021.
