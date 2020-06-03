Joel Bramhall is the new Cardinal Community Learning Centers director for Crete Public Schools.
Bramhall, a Fairbury native and Doane College graduate, taught for seven years at Columbus High School before moving to Oklahoma City. In Oklahoma, Bramhall worked at the Myriad Gardens Foundation as the director of education.
Bramhall developed the experiential enrichment program ‘Garden Groundbreakers,’ which was designed for the only onsite school at a botanic garden or arboretum. This program focused on building excitement about healthy living, expanding curiosity about natural surroundings and preparing students to be environmental stewards.
This program won awards and received national recognition. Bramhall was chosen to speak at the Seed Savers Exchange conference in Iowa and the Institute for Planetary Health conference at Doane as well as speaking at local Oklahoma events.
Bramhall is no stranger to the community and has a goal to make CCLC meaningful and purposeful to the students.
“If we are going to achieve our mission of making sure that we are empowering students and preparing them for the future, the enrichment activities that we provide have to have meaning and purpose,” Bramhall said. “I think the most important ingredient is getting the community involved.”
Bramhall, who started this position at the end of April, wants to bring in instructors from the community and give students opportunities to go into the community. These opportunities may involve community service projects or job shadowing.
Creating structure will also be a goal. The structure will be based on the four tenants of the 21st Century Learning Centers - academics, character education, college and career readiness and enrichment.
“Any sort of program that allows you to build upon the essential 21st century skills, we are going to make sure that we do our best to include,” Bramhall said.
College and career preparation will be a primary focus for this after-school program. CCLC will offer test preparation, College 101 classes and other academic opportunities.
CCLC is operated as a federal grant program dispersed to states. Along with the four tenants, the CCLC is also aligned to state goals.
“It’s a really cool idea to keep everybody aligned to make sure we are providing a safe, healthy after-school program for the students,” Bramhall said.
CCLC is offering approximately 177 days this school year for any students to enroll in. Each one of Crete Public Schools has its own CCLC program for students. Enrollment for elementary, intermediate and middle schools will be in the late summer to early fall.
The high school grant is unique in the fact that it is one of only 150 21st Century Learning Centers in Nebraska to offer more than four hours of programming every day.
CCLC students receive a snack after school and have the option to stay for dinner.
Besides clubs, programs and academic enrichment, there will also be major events that students can participate in.
The events are tentative due to COVID-19 precautions, but include Active Citizen Day, a time to go to and learn about the courthouse, Job Shadow Day, as well as other community service projects.
