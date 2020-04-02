You can still check out books, audiobooks and DVDs from the Crete Public Library. Thanks to the new library’s pickup window, patrons can continue to read/listen/watch the latest offerings.
Patrons may reserve items on the online card catalog or call the library at (402) 826-3809. If patrons would like assistance in choosing materials, the librarians will be happy to help. To learn how to reserve items on the card catalog, either call the library or look on the website for an instructional video.
The drive through has the pickup window as well as drop offs for all material types and can be accessed only from 15th Street, just west of Forest. When picking up books, follow the instructions on the window. The library has established protocols to protect the health of patrons as well as library staff.
All returned materials are wiped down with disinfectant and put in “quarantine” for four days. Then they will be checked in. This is to ensure that items on hold are not made available until the quarantine is complete. If a patron receives a reminder to return a book that was already returned, patrons are requested to ignore these messages. If fines start accruing during the quarantine period, these will be forgiven.
All materials are available to be reserved except board books and magazines. At this time, a proper cleaning regime cannot be established for these materials. The pickup window is open:
· Monday, Wednesday, and Friday - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
· Tuesday and Thursday - 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
· Saturday - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
