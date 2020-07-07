Crete Area Medical Center welcomed Stephanie Boldt as the President/Chief Executive Officer effective as of June 29.
Boldt has been serving as chief operating officer of Thayer County Health Services in Hebron since September 2016 and previously served as the vice president of Clinical Services and as director of Rehabilitative Services.
“I am excited to join the CAMC team and the Crete community,” Boldt said. “I am excited about expanding the great quality of care already established at the Wilber and Friend clinics and the Crete Area Medical Center.”
