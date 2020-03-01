The Saline County Board of Commissioners officially approved Breggren Architects to perform a tuckpointing update on the old jail and courthouse buildings in Wilber.
Also during the Feb. 18 meeting, the board heard from EDF Renewables land liaison Ric Nelson on providing updates on the Milligan One wind project.
He gave the board copies of a letter sent out to landowners recently regarding turn areas EDF will be building as construction continues well into planting season.
Nelson said this will affect some farmers as they are trying to get into their fields this spring, as the turns will be created west of Highway 15.
Nelson also said vestus turbines (2 megawatt) are scheduled for arrival March 16.
“You’ll be seeing turbines go up around March 23rd” Nelson said.
He invited commissioners to a private dinner held Feb. 23 at Saline Center for landowners as well.
The board then passed two resolutions, one for $675 to the general fund and other from the general fund to the Saline County Aging Services fund for $3,121,72 to cover health insurance premiums, as agreed upon earlier this year with director Lori Moldenhauer.
Highway Superintendent Bruce Filipi gave his report, saying he spoke with Wilber City Council on updates on the North Shimerda Street repavement project during its Feb. 11 meeting and that a bid from Pavers Construction was approved at $19,185.70.
He also said culverts for projects around the county will be delivered this spring.
The next Saline County Board of Commissioners meeting will be March 3 at 9:30 a.m. in the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.