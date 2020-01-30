An extra day this year means an extra day for the Blue River Arts Council to fundraise for rebuilding the Isis Theatre.
BRAC is hosting 29 Wine and Dine: Hops Around Crete on Feb. 29 to raise money for a new marquee. For $100 a ticket, participants will get to spend the evening of Leap Day hopping around Crete to different businesses for a progressive meal and entertainment to follow.
Attendees will receive a 29 Wine and Dine passport as they begin at The Brewhouse with appetizers and samples of three of its local beer or wine options.
The next stop will be at Veterans and Friends for a dinner option of steak, salmon or a vegetarian meal. Complimentary drinks will be served.
At this time, attendees will be the first to see the unveiling of the theater renovation plans and the design for the new marquee which will be presented by architects and the theater committee.
Once the presentation is over, Artisan Mark Coffee and Goods will be the next location for dessert and samples of Glacier Till cider and wine.
The night will finish at My Bar with music by the band 67 Flat.
Attendees will also be given a swag bag, two movie passes to the Isis Theatre upon reopening and a commemorative drinking glass.
All funds raised will be put toward the marquee, which was not included in the original budget.
There are only 100 tickets available. Those interested can visit 29 Wine & Dine: Hops Around Crete on Facebook to purchase tickets.
