When we think about mammograms and other medical tests, we tend to think in black-and-white:
Healthy. Sick. Cancerous. Cancer free. Normal. Abnormal.
But what about the grays? What about the inconclusive results; the ‘maybes? ’
Jody Vondra of Crete lived with the ‘maybes’ of breast cancer for 10 years.
She knows too well the difference equipment such as a 3D mammogram machine can make, giving clearer images and, some- times, answers.
Jody and her husband, Jeremiah, lead the Crete Area Health Care Foundation’s 2019 Care and Share campaign to raise funds to purchase a 3D mammogram machine, which combines multiple X-rays to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast.
It’s a worthy cause for anyone, she said, but to her, it’s also personal. Having imaging equipment of this caliber could have made decisions along her cancer journey a bit easier.
Jody was 24 when the first inkling of trouble came. A self-breast exam led to her first mammogram, followed by surgery.
She was lucky, receiving favorable results, but she was advised to undergo mammograms every six months, a plan she followed for the next decade.
“Technology has changed and developed so much. Mammograms by nature are not 100% conclusive, but the quality of those images was nothing like today,” she said.
Soon, cancer hit her family hard. Jody’s older sister was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 30, as a new mother. Her sister battled, recovered and “to this day continues to do very well,” Jody said.
At the time, Jody was 28 and a new mother as well. Areas of concern continued to appear in her breast tissue.
There were more mammograms and a second surgery, a lumpectomy. She entered an unhealthy limbo, always carrying the weight of worry and doubt.
As cancer knowledge advanced, doctors encouraged Jody’s sister to take the BRCA gene test, a blood test that uses DNA analysis to discover mutations in the two breast cancer susceptibility genes— BRCA1 and BRCA2.
Women with inherited mutations in these genes are at an increased risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer compared with the general population.
The test results came back positive.
“That means you have some pretty significant odds stacked against you. It flips the odds the average person carries. It means there is a 90% chance of developing breast cancer vs. the average person’s 10% chance,” Jody said.
As a sibling, it also meant Jody had a 50% chance of carrying the mutation, which could be passed on to her children.
After going through genetic counseling, Jody also completed the test and learned she, too, carried the BRCA gene.
There were more rounds of mammograms. More areas of concern. Tests could not provide her with conclusive results.
That time period took a physical, mental and emotional toll.
“Not knowing creates a mentality of cancer that tends to consume your psyche. Very unhealthy,” Jody said.
The more effective the test and the faster the result, the lower the stress and fear, she said.
When an MRI also found inconclusive test results, Jody underwent a double mastectomy.
The procedure “dropped my odds of breast cancer to 2% and gave me freedom from the bounds of cancer,” Jody said.
She later had a hysterectomy, removing the risk of ovarian cancer.
Worries were replaced by relief and the lightness of a burden shed.
It’s not possible to say if a 3D mammogram would have generated different results for Jody, but its clearer images and faster read times, she guesses, “would have profoundly impacted those 10 years of mammograms and surgeries.”
Jody knows her decision is not one everyone will make to prevent cancer, but she hopes tools like 3D mammogram equipment can empower everyone to have more control of their health journey and the decisions they make for their well- being.
“Your health is one of the best gifts you can give yourself and your family,” she said.
The Care and Share campaign to raise money for 3D mammography equipment at Crete Area Medical Center runs through the end of October.
Donations can be sent to CAHCF, 2910 Betten Drive, Crete, NE 68333. Questions may be directed to Marilea Thiem, Crete Area Health Care Foundation director, at (402) 826-6581.
