Betty I. Uher
Nov. 23, 1927 – May 2, 2020
Betty Irene Duchek Uher was born Nov. 23, 1927, at Dorchester to Joseph and Albina Divoky Duchek. Betty passed away May 2, 2020, at the Wilber Care Center, where she had lived since June 1, 2013.
She attended Center School District 60 through the eighth grade. It was at that time she stayed home to take care of her mother who had tuberculosis. Having only an eighth-grade education never stopped her from accomplishing many things. On Aug. 27, 1947, she married Otto C. Uher of Western. They spent most of their married life farming near Daykin where they raised their three sons. Betty and Otto liked to go to dances with their friends and neighbors. Betty spent many hours taking care of the pigs, chickens, ducks, cattle and her pet turkey. She took an active role in the farming and was a big part of the farrowing operation. She did the farm books until 2010 when the start of the Alzheimer's made the bookkeeping overwhelming. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, sewing, traveling with Otto, reading and doing puzzles.
Having grown up in the dirty 30s, she never let anything go to waste. After Otto passed, she spent many hours picking up Andy's walnuts and spending hours cracking them. She was a hard worker. She worked 10 years at Alpo and even after putting in a day’s work she would come home, take a quick nap and spend many hours canning or working with the animals. She took her mother into her home to care for her and was also Otto's caregiver for many years.
Betty was baptized and was a member of the Daykin United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Daykin American Legion Auxiliary Unit 198 since 1950. She took great pride in making chili and working at the Daykin Consignment Sale.
She is survived by three sons, Raymond and wife Krystal of Wilber, Donald and wife Cheryl of Daykin and Bruce and wife Diane of Western; grandchildren and families, Kenneth Uher (Jenn) and children Kalie and Klay of Wilber, Janet Schrick (Joe) and children Julia and Jayson of Olathe, Kansas, Gregory Uher (Mica) and children Will and Mallory of Phoenix, Arizona, Christopher Uher (Sarah) and children Benjamin and Hannah of Manhattan, Kansas, Timothy Uher (Erin) and children Chase and Sonya of Wilber, Michelle Schultz (Tony) and children Amara and Alex of Millard, Pete Flom and fiancé Sarah Cunningham and daughter Jace Marie Flom of Bemidji, Minnesota, Matthew Uher (Jennifer) and children Delaney, Krayten and Kynlee of DeWitt, Lori Baumann (John) and children Avery, Parker and Mattie of Wilber, numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents Albie and Joseph Duchek; spouse Otto; brother Leroy and wife Margie; and granddaughter Melanie Uher Flom.
Viewing will be Friday, May 8, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Private family services. Memorials suggested in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
