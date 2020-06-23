Benjamin A. Chesser
Oct. 22, 1947 – June 14, 2020
Benjamin Alan Chesser, 72, of Lincoln passed away June 14, 2020. He was born Oct. 22, 1947, in Friend to Van and Barbara (Johnson) Chesser. He graduated from Crete High School in 1966 and then the Spartan School of Aviation in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1971. Ben served in the Vietnam War with the United States Army and worked full-time with the Nebraska National Guard, which included deployments during Desert Shield/Desert Storm before retiring in 2007. He was an avid HAM radio operator, a passion he shared with his father.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Chesser; parents, Van V. Chesser and Barbara J. Chesser; brothers-in-law, Norman Vanderslice and Arthur Jr. Henning. He is survived by his sisters, Malinda Vanderslice of Aurora, Colorado, and Judy Henning of Crete; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and special friend, Virginia Oltman Masse of Manchester, New Hampshire.
A graveside service was June 20 at Riverside Cemetery in Crete. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Cat House in Lincoln. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
