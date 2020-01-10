Delays are causing continuation of a case involving a camera placed in a women’s restroom at the Farmers Cooperative in Dorchester last spring.
Joshua A. Hagemann, 37, of Wilber was arrested and confessed in an interview with police to placing a spy camera in the bathroom and capturing images of women in various states of undress.
During arraignment in Saline County Court April 23, he pleaded not guilty to nine counts of unlawful intrusion on a person without consent, a Class IV felony.
The case was bound over to district court in June. Since then, Hagemann has waived his right to a hearing and filed several motions for continuance.
A pretrial conference was set for Nov. 6, but a motion to continue was granted until Dec. 11, with Hagemann’s attorney saying he needed more time to review the case and discuss with his client.
Another motion was granted Dec. 9 for additional time to obtain and review evidence and discuss a possible plea agreement.
Ninety-three witnesses are listed in the case.
A hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 in Saline County District Court.
Each count carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment and 12 months post-release supervision or a $10,000 fine or both.
The minimum sentence for each is nine months post-release supervision if imprisonment is imposed.
