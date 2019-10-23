Barbara E. Mariska
March 9, 1932 – Oct. 20, 2019
Barbara Ellen (Weilage) Mariska, age 87, was born March 9, 1932, in Crete, Nebraska, to Fred and Berniece (Nevitt) Wielage and passed away Oct. 20, 2019, at Tabitha in Crete. Barb was the oldest daughter of three children.
Barbara graduated from Crete High School in 1949. In 1951 she married her life-long sweetheart Bernard Dean Mariska in Witchia Falls, Texas. After Dean’s discharge from the Air Force in 1953, Barb and Dean returned to Crete. Barb became a farm wife and stayed home to raise her three children: Jeffrey, Lisa and Lynda, while also helping on the farm. Barb and Dean recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
When her children were older, Barb went to work for H&R Block tax service in Crete preparing tax returns during the tax season. When the local H&R Block office closed, Barb, along with two partners, opened their own tax preparation business in Crete. Barb was a certified tax preparer for over 20 years. During the off season of tax preparation, Barb worked as an office manager for the local American Family Insurance agents in Crete. Barb was also a past president of the local American Legion in Crete.
After Barb retired, she and Dean enjoyed traveling to various places within the United States. Barb also enjoyed her trips to the casinos in Council Bluffs, many times taking her life-long friend Betty Wanek along with her on her gambling trips. In her spare time, Barb enjoyed knitting and reading books. Barb spent countless hours at the Crete Public Library or having coffee with friends while playing card games. Barb’s time at home was spent with Dean putting together many jigsaw puzzles. Barb was an avid Husker fan. She enjoyed watching the “Big Red” games with her grandson Jared.
Barb passed away on Oct. 20, 2019, at Tabitha in Crete surrounded by her family. She was preceeded in death by her parents and brothers in-law, Albert Hatfield Jr. and Jim Johnson.
Survivors include: husband Bernard Dean, son Jeffrey of Crete, daughter Lynda (Stephen) Anderson of Lincoln, daughter Lisa (Jonny) Cox of Florida, grandsons Jared Anderson of Omaha and Nicholas Cox of Florida, sisters Carol Hatfield and Connie Johnson.
Barb’s wishes were to be cremated with private family services. Memorials to the Crete Public Library or Tabitha Hospice in Crete. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
