Artisan Mark opened its doors on Sept. 17 and brings a warm, comfortable environment, local retail, gluten-free pastries and fresh-brewed coffee to Crete.
Artisan Mark is owned and run by Elayne Woods. Woods bought the building at 1144 Main Ave. in April and followed her dream of opening a coffee shop with the best coffee.
She had a mission to support local artists, as well.
The name Artisan Mark was carefully thought out by Woods. It centers around her husband’s father, Mark, who was an architect and died a few years ago.
He renovated a historic hotel in Colorado that was going to be torn down and renovated other buildings in the town, as well.
Their logo is an architect’s compass to honor him.
“It’s kind of a legacy project,” Woods said.
Woods’ drive to open Artisan Mark came after her oldest son Noah had a heart transplant on Nov. 11, 2018.
“He is a big part of the story,” Woods said. “Once you have a traumatic event happen and it passes, you feel a renewed sense of ambition, so I wanted to follow my dream and open a coffee shop.”
The Artisan part of the name came from Woods’ desire to support local artists.
Woods has been a professional photographer for 10 years and wanted to help other local artists be successful, so she created a retail side of Artisan Mark.
The store has handmade greeting cards, candles, jewelry, pottery and woodworking from local artists or small business owners.
Nate Walenta, a Crete native, also has his leatherwork in the coffee shop.
“It’s my desire to support local artists and this is a great space to do it,” Woods said.
Artisan Mark is a gluten-free safe zone and most of the materials the shop uses are biodegradable.
Woods and two of her sons are have celiac disease, so she wanted a safe place for people who have celiac or gluten sensitivity.
The pastries are sourced from businesses that are either gluten-free or choose good procedures in making gluten-free products, Woods said.
Woods uses biodegradable cups, lids and straws to serve the coffee. She also buys milk from Burbach’s Countryside Dairy, which comes in returnable glass bottles and also supports a local Nebraska business, which is part of her mission.
“It is important to be conscious about what we are using,” Woods said.
Woods said she selected the best coffee brand in Nebraska, according to a 2018 Food and Wine Magazine.
Archetype Coffee is based out of Omaha and now has locations in Lincoln and other states.
“It was important for me to have good coffee and keep it as local as possible,” Woods said.
Woods and some of the Artisan Mark baristas went to Omaha to train at Archetype Coffee to make sure the procedure and product were consistent with the founding business.
The hours for Artisan Mark are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Artisan Mark had its soft opening on Sept. 17 to test the regular hours before its grand opening, with a date to be determined.
The coffee shop has couches, tall tables and bar seating as well as big tables for groups or classes.
Down the road, Woods hopes to bring live music for entertainment and bike racks outside for travelers.
“I really hope this becomes a destination place,” Woods said.
