Arthur F. Pracheil
April 25, 1930 – July 1, 2020
Arthur F. Pracheil, 90, of Crete, passed away July 1, 2020, at Wilber Care Center in Wilber.
He was born April 25, 1930 to Frank and Bessie (Vaverka) Pracheil. He was raised on the family farm near Crete where he attended Star School and then attended Crete High School through the 10th grade, at which time he quit school to help on the farm when his father became ill. Art’s father passed away when Art was 18 and he continued to work the farm. On Feb. 14, 1950, he was united in marriage to Loretta Rezac. The couple was blessed with 40 years together when Loretta passed away on June 14, 1990. Art was a farmer at heart. He loved raising cattle, hogs and working the fields. When I-80 was being built, he worked nights cutting expansion joints in the road from York to Lincoln. He later worked at the Round House in Lincoln at night and farmed during the day. Art took a welding class at Southeast Community College. He always wanted to learn something new. He also worked at the Crete Mills and Teneco in Seward. Art loved playing cards, especially pitch. He enjoyed playing the accordion, which was self-taught. He loved going to accordion jamborees and getting together with others where he could play the accordion. He had a love of polka music, dancing and being with family and friends. Art was inducted into the Polka Hall of Fame on Jan. 17, 2009.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister, Pauline Nannen. He is survived by daughters, Connie (Bill) Ryan of Grand Island, Roxy (Rob) Huntley of Norfolk; sons, Dean (Rebecca) Pracheil, Dennis (Lori) Pracheil of Dorchester and Randy (Kelli) Pracheil of Milford; sisters, Evelyn Kasl of Dorchester and Wilma Chrastil of Crete; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and two on the way.
A funeral service was July 8 and interment was in Riverside Cemetery in Crete. Memorials are in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
