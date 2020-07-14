Arlene A. Zajic
April 26, 1934 – July 7, 2020
Arlene Ann Zajic, (née Kasparek), 86, of Seward, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born April 26, 1934, to Edward and Ludmilla (née Vozenilek) Kasparek. On July 29, 1952, she married Melvin Bernard Zajic. To this union, six children were born: Roger, Duane (Emmy) of Seward, Kathleen, Cheryl Snyder (Devon) of Cary, North Carolina, Debra Walton-Zajic (Devon) of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Ron (Patty) of Hanover Kansas. Roger and Kathleen were born at rest.
A lifelong resident of Southeastern Nebraska, she was born on her parents' farm located northwest of Wilber, where she attended rural school district 72. Later her family moved southwest of Dorchester, and Arlene attended rural school district 55. After graduating from high school in 1951, she began her teaching career at a local rural school. She taught for a total of six years. Once she was married, she left teaching to work alongside her husband on the farm. When her children finished high school, Arlene went back to work at Milligan Public School as a teacher’s aide. She was very proud of her Czech heritage and was widely known for her culinary baking skills in traditional Czech cuisine. She loved playing cards, dancing, listening to polka music and going to special events at Tabor Hall and Saline Center. Arlene enjoyed her children and grandchildren, guiding them along life’s way through the good times and through some tough times. She loved reading to them as well as baking chocolate chip cookies, rolls and kolache.
After 41 years of marriage, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin. She stayed on the farm for an additional seven years. She later lived with her special friend, Art Pracheil. They spent nearly two decades together until health issues necessitated the need for them to live apart. In addition to her children, she is survived by her sister, Norma Roelfs, of Beatrice and her sister-in-law, Norma Brozovsky, of Crete. She has nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Arlene’s life was July 13. The service can be viewed online from the following link: www.kunclfh.com/obituary/arlene-zajic. Interment took place in Wilber Czech Cemetery. Memorials are suggested in care of the family with a charitable donation to be made in Arlene’s memory at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
