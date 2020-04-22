Ann M. Novak
April 25, 1931 – April 16, 2020
Ann Marie (Havlat) Novak, age 88, was born April 25, 1931, on a farm near Pleasant Dale to Joseph and Ludmilla Havlat and passed away April 16, 2020, at her home.
She attended rural school at District 95. On April 27, 1948, she was united in marriage to Lumir Carl Novak. To this union, five children were born, an infant son, Larry, Marilyn, Carolyn, Connie and Lumir Jr.
Ann was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved her family and never missed her loved ones' birthdays, neighbors' parties, card parties, bowling and coffee with her lady friends at Food Mart or senior dinners at Denton, and especially she loved polka dancing with her husband, Lumir. She worked at grocery stores in Pleasant Dale and Allgood Shoe Repair. Mom was always busy on the farm, raising chickens, ducks, milking cows, gardening and canning. Her enjoyment was her family, making kolaches and dinner rolls, strudel, potato dumplings and her fried chicken.
She leaves behind her children, Carolyn (Dean) Mach of Pleasant Dale, Marilyn (Darrell) Williams of Wilber, Connie Kalkwarf of Crete and Lumir (Darlene) Novak, Jr. of Pleasant Dale; 14 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; Emily Vlcek, Lynn Earnest and Alice (Chuck) Zellers, all of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Lumir; infant son, Larry; son-in-law, Tom Kalkwarf; great-grandson, Royce Mach; brothers, Jim, Joe, Stanley and Ron Havlat; and sisters, Blanche Stastny, Bertha Strouf, Agnes Svagara, Dorothy DelaBarre and Mildred Rediger.
A private graveside service was conducted. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
