With eyes closed, Elfi Lee remembered her childhood home and the journey away from it as if the 75 years between memory and present never happened.
“To the right was a forest, straight ahead was a river,” Lee said.
Lee was born in 1940 in East Germany and lived a “picture perfect” life. She had a German Shepard dog and a white rabbit. Then, on a snowy Jan. 26, 1945, Lee and her family fled their home in East Germany to escape the advancing Russian army. They boarded a train heading west with a destination and future unknown.
Lee shared her story of survival during World War II, subject of the book Watching Over Me, with an audience gathered at the Dorchester United Methodist Church on Sept. 2.
Lee, the oldest of four children, said she took part in the book because she wanted to share her mother's struggles and what she endured for her three brothers, who were not old enough to understand the significance of their journey.
Lee shared stories of running to bomb shelters and her mother begging farmers for food to feed her children. How the train from home was filled with thousands of people, all fleeing for their lives.
Lee's family arrived in Hamburg. Elfi’s father, who had been drafted in the German army, and grandmother reunited. But they felt the struggle of starvation and the inability to worship freely.
An offer of America arose, with a chance to live near a Lutheran Church.
After an 11-day journey across the Atlantic Ocean, Lee had to adjust to life as an American attending school in Grafton and then attending Sutton High School.
Lee said the book came into fruition after a missionary came to Lee’s church in Lincoln. After sharing life stories with the missionary when she needed a place to stay, they went their ways. Then the missionary’s wife called Lee and wanted to help write Lee’s story.
Lee’s book, Watching Over Me, is available at One Body Press, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.