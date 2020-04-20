UPDATE: The children were located safe in Kansas.
-----------------------------------
Two children have been abducted from Tekamah in/near eastern Nebraska. The Tekamah Police Department is looking for the children who were last seen in Tekamah and are believed to be in danger.
One child is Marco De La Garza. He is a 7-year-old male with brown hair that was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.
The other child is Isaac De La Garza. He is a 4-year-old male with brown hair that was last seen wearing A T-shirt and shorts.
The children may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leicheiter, a 30-year-old white male, 5'7", 165 pounds, green eyes and brown hair. They may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition NE plate 31-F325 that was last seen heading in an unknown direction.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marco or Isaac De La Garza, call 911 or contact the Tekamah Police Department at (402) 374-1500 immediately.
For more information visit http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.