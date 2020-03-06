Alma “Shirley” Poteet
Dec. 21, 1947 – Feb. 28, 2020
On Feb. 28, 2020, Alma “Shirley” Poteet passed away peacefully at Bryan Memorial Hospital at age 72. Shirley was born Dec. 21, 1947, in Bellevue to Mildred Schubert and James Davis.
She is survived by family and many friends. Shirley was known for her friendship, sense of humor and giving great advice. No one was a stranger and food was always the gift to share with friends.
Cremation will take place, so there will be no visitation. No service planned as Shirley requested her body be donated to science. Shirley hoped to give to science that in some small way it would help others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.