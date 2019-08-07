Alene K. Lothrop
Feb. 24, 1930 – Aug. 2, 2019
Alene Kohl Lothrop attended St. James School, Crete High School, Doane University and graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1951. She married Franklin C. Lothrop in 1952. As an Air Force wife, she worked in hospitals in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Texas and Mississippi. On return to Crete in 1957, she worked as a surgical RN at the Crete Municipal Hospital for 47 years.
Alene served as a Brownie and Cub Scout leader, was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Fort Nightly, Literary Guild, PEO, Hospital Foundation and Auxiliary. She lunched with high school classmates monthly. She loved yearly vacations in Mexico with family. She attended mega sports games, dance recitals, band concerts, operettas and speech contests for the family. Sunday dinner with family was special to her.
Alene was preceded in death by Frank, her husband of 50-plus years; her parents, Anton F. and Ida Kohl; and siblings, Teresa (Alfred) Cochnar, Lorene (Keith) Marvin and Fredrick Kohl.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen and Randall Kucera of Lincoln, Dr. Robert and Rhonda Lothrop of Glenwood, Iowa, Dr. Gary and Denise Lothrop of Crete and John and Tiffany Lothrop of Crete; grandchildren, Ashley and Tyler Carson, Kristine Kucera and Ryan King, Lisa and Matt Stewart, Dr. John A. Lothrop III, Brian and Katie Lothrop, Matt and Ann Lothrop, Alyssa Kucera and Joseph Stivrins, Tyler Lothrop and Jill Stremme, Jenna and Vincent Koziol, Drs. Sarah and Eric Post, Jaedon Lothrop and Kailyn Lothrop; great-grandchildren, Gemma Carson, Aubrey, McKenna and Rhett Stewart, Graham and Hannah Lothrop, Westley Stivrins, Hank Koziol and Elliott Post; brother, Leonard (Bud) Kohl; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service was held Aug. 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crete. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.