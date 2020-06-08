Josie Filipi couldn’t be at the Homecoming pep rally last fall when Crete Public Schools crowned its royalty, but she wasn’t about to miss the event.
Filipi and Natali, her TeamMates mentee, had shared nearly every school milestone since they were matched in Natali’s sixth-grade year, and Natali was a member of the Homecoming court.
So Filipi’s nieces took video of the crowning ceremony and Josie watched on her phone screen while at an educational conference. When Natali was chosen as queen, the emotion of the moment came through, even long-distance. Filipi filled with pride for her hard-working mentee from a hard-working family, a young woman who accepted the honor and the attention with grace.
“She handled it beautifully,” Filipi recalled.
Their match in the TeamMates program at Crete Public Schools is made possible by community partners such as Smithfield Foods, which annually supports the mentoring program both through monetary contributions and with employee volunteers. Since 1975, Smithfield has been an integral part of the Crete community employing more than 2,100 people at its local facility. The Virginia-based company is committed not only to taking care of its employees, but the communities across the country its employees call home as well. Smithfield’s most recent $50,000 donation marks the ninth year of partnership with TeamMates.
“At Smithfield Foods, we understand the importance of supporting the places where our employees live, work, and raise their families,” Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager for Smithfield Foods, said. “We are so proud of this partnership with the TeamMates mentoring program because of the incredible impact this program has on the lives of kids right here in Crete.”
Strong local support is a big reason the Crete TeamMates program celebrated its 20th anniversary during the 2019-2020 academic year. It was one of the first schools to implement the mentoring program created by former University of Nebraska Head Football Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy. In the past two decades, the Crete chapter has matched more than 330 students with local mentors.
Like many mentoring matches, neither Filipi nor Natali realized where their relationship would go when they met in 2013. Josie wasn’t sure she had anything to offer a middle-schooler, but relatives had encouraged her to join. Natali was a sixth-grader, full of life, but a little shy with this new person in her life.
“When I first heard about TeamMates, I didn’t fully understand, if I’m being honest. I was just excited to play games with someone,” Natali said.
They started out making bracelets and playing board games.
“But it didn’t take long to get comfortable because Josie is really easy to talk to...We stopped playing games and started having actual conversations that revolved around family, future plans and how our week has been going. Now I feel like I can talk to her about anything,” Natali said.
Josie remembers when that awkwardness faded and Natali felt comfortable enough to laugh her bold laugh when she felt like laughing or to cry a bit when life called for it. That’s when Filipi knew she had filled the role of a mentor, not a parent or teacher, but a supportive presence who showed up week in and week out; that extra person to say “Try your best,” “What do you want to see in your future?” “You can do this.”
They talked about college from Day 1, said Filipi, a parent educator and an assistant in the Adult English program in the Crete School District. She encouraged Natali to try her best on every school assignment, considering each one an opportunity for scholarships down the road.
Natali is a 2020 graduate who plans to major in political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and someday go on to law school. She will be a first-generation college student in her family, who are originally from Honduras. Natali’s parents are longtime employees of Smithfield Foods in Crete, working there nearly 20 years each.
Filipi was looking forward to seeing Natali receive her diploma in person when COVID-19 changed the events of Natali’s senior year.
“No matter how the commencement ceremony itself turns out, it has been an honor to watch Natali’s high-school journey,” Josie said, “from academics to her time in choir to joining the high-school musical and student council.”
In Filipi’s words, Natali grew into a positive, caring and mature young woman, proud and protective of her family - a self-starter who cares about her community.
Her activities include mentoring in the PALS program (a school-based program matching high-school seniors with fifth graders). PALS brought mentoring full circle, Natali said.
“After years of having other people support me, I can now say I have the ability to make an impact on someone else’s life and continue the spark Josie ignited in me,” she said.
Filipi is a member of the TeamMates Board of Directors. She tells other potential mentors the difference they can make just by showing up and listening.
“You have to be quiet so you hear (the student),” she said. “If you are too busy talking you won’t hear their exciting news or feel their pain.”
Crete’s program depends on mentors, as well as support from individuals and businesses, said Zoe White, program director for TeamMates in the Crete School District.
“We absolutely could not do what we do without the support of companies like Smithfield Foods, who take an active role in our community to power this mentoring program,” White said. “We are so grateful for their ongoing support, which gives us the ability to provide exciting new opportunities to students like Natali.”
As a longtime member of the Crete community, Smithfield’s contribution to TeamMates is part of the company’s core commitment to support the communities where their employees live and work. For more information on how to become a mentor, contact White at zoew@creteschools.org or visit teammates.org.
by Rebecca Svec, CPS TeamMates
