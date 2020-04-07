Public Health Solutions reported fourteen new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gage County on April 7. All 14 cases are related to an assisted living facility within the county.
PHS covers Gage, Saline, Fillmore, Jefferson and Thayer counties.
Testing was conducted on residents and staff members after five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last week. The new confirmed cases include 12 residents of the facility and two staff members who had been working closely with residents.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gage County and the PHS district to 23.
Five assisted living residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been temporarily transferred to a facility in Lincoln, bringing the total number of residents transferred from the facility to 10. Contact investigations have begun on all newly confirmed cases.
"Administrators and staff at the assisted living facility continue to work with PHS and state health officials to provide the highest quality of care to residents who remain in the facility. Enhanced infection control measures and precautions are in place and the facility is working vigilantly to protect the health and safety of all residents and staff members," PHS said in a press release.
