Afterschool and summer programs will soon be available at three new sites in Nebraska. The State Board of Education approved $1.2 million in federal grants for 21st Century Community Learning Centers at the State Board of Education meeting on April 3. During after-school hours, these programs will offer activities including homework help and tutoring, physical activity, the arts, community service, choices for hands-on learning activities, positive youth development, and leadership.
In addition, 12 quality programs in schools across the state will continue to receive federal grants for 21st Century Community Learning Center programs. These grants are available for five years. Crete Public Schools’ program at Crete Intermediate School received a $68,250 federal grant.
During the 2018-19 school year, there were 139 sites in 34 Nebraska communities funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, which is funded under Title IV, Part B, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended.
