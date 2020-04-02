The murder trial for Bailey Boswell has been rescheduled for Sept. 23-Oct. 16 in Dawson County Court in Lexington.
Boswell is suspected of slaying Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe in fall 2018. The trial was originally set to begin March 16 but was rescheduled because of a family illness in the court, as filed by Saline County Judge Vicky Johnson, who will still preside over the case in Lexington.
Bowell’s co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, was found guilty of first degree murder, improper disposal of skeletal remains and conspiracy to commit murder in July. He is awaiting a death penalty hearing, scheduled for June.
Boswell will stand trial for the same three charges and faces the death penalty if convicted.
